It seems WarnerMedia, the parent company of TNT and TBS, is just as excited about CM Punk joining AEW as the promotion is.

The former WWE Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage where he cut a promo and later issued a challenge to Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September 5th.

Pwinsider.com reports that “it’s being seen within TNT that Punk has joined ‘their team’ and they are considering potential ideas for him beyond AEW.”

Punk will appear on next week’s episode of Dynamite.