A new match has been made for next Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Over the last month, David Finlay and Juice Robinson have been feuding with Chris Bey and ‘Switchblade’ Jay White.

Finlay wants retribution against Bey for his attack on his tag team partner and now they will settle the score.

“Chris Bey, you used to be this annoying little thorn in my side. When you attack my tag team partner, you turn into a problem. I know that it was you that left Juice lying. I know is you that attacked his knee. Now your problem, a problem that I need to take care of. You see I know being Bullet Club’s newest recruit is exciting and everything and you’re letting it go straight to your head. But now you’re picking fights that you can’t win, Chris. You’re picking fights with world-class international wrestling superstars. But if there’s one thing that I love doing Chris, it’s fighting people, so I have no problem with that. If you want to fight, you’ve got it. Chris Bey versus David Finley one on one, I want you in the IMPACT Zone next week. I want the Art of Finesse versus the art of just straight up punching your teeth down your throat.”

So a few things Mr @THEdavidfinlay 1. You don’t KNOW that I did ANYTHING 2. I recently got a new dentist, he’s not gonna be thrilled about your plans 3. If you want to get your ass kicked, all you had to do was ask 🤷🏾‍♂️ See you #ThursBEY #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/tO7rognNP6 — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) August 21, 2021

H/T to Fightful