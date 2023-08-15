NWA has released today’s episode of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. The full lineup, show description, and video link, can be found below.

-Talos vs. Judias

-The Souther Six vs. Joe Alonzo & Colby Corino

-Kylie Paige vs. Kamille for the NWA Women’s Championship

-EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Blunt Force Trauma

-AJ Cazana & Natalia Markova vs. Magic Inc

Get ready to dive headfirst into the heart-pounding world of pro wrestling as NWA Powerrr delivers yet another exciting episode! With our 75th Anniversary event just around the corner, tensions are at an all-time high, and the action is about to reach a boiling point!

In a match that will redefine women’s wrestling, the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille steps into the ring to defend her throne against the fiery Kylie Paige, the younger half of the Paige sisters!

Get ready for an intense collision as the unstoppable EC3, on the cusp of a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, joins forces with the dynamic Jordan Clearwater to take on Blunt Force Trauma, led by the strategic Aron Stevens! With the stakes sky-high for EC3’s title ambitions, this explosive tag team showdown sets the stage for the epic battles that await at our 75th Anniversary event!

The ring is about to quake as Judais and Talos, two giants of the wrestling world, clash in a battle that will have seismic repercussions!

Expect the unexpected as AJ Cazana and Natalia Markova join forces to take on the mysterious “Magic” Jake Dumas and his enigmatic debutante assistant, CJ!

Prepare to be amazed as The Southern 6, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor, take on the spitfire duo of Colby Corino and Joe Alonzo in a high-flying clash!

Get an exclusive look into the future as NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer speaks on his reunion with his former partner, “The Masterpiece” What impact will this reunion have on the NWA landscape?

Hold onto your seats, wrestling fans, because we’re about to take you behind the curtain and into the heart of the heated rivalry between Kamille and Natalia Markova. As the tension escalates, get an exclusive look at the emotions, the clashes, and the intense build-up leading to their explosive NWA World Women’s Title Match at our 75th Anniversary event!