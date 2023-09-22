On September 28th AEW Fight Forever will add Danhausen and FTW Champion HOOK as playable characters on the roster. A video has since surfaced showing a special ability that you can do with Danhausen, which will make fans of the Very Bad, Very Evil one quite happy.

In Fight Forever you will able to curse opponents just like Danhausen does in real life. However, you should be warned. There is just as strong a chance of Danhausen’s curse affecting him, a very common misfortune for someone who is so very evil.

So, to activate the curse is by pressing the button L3. Three things can happen. One, it doesn't do anything. Two, you successfully cursed your opponent. Three. It backfires on you. So be careful. #AEWFightForeverpic.twitter.com/4TkxEHKWeK — V. ✨ (@HaangEmHiigh) September 22, 2023

