WWE announced its holiday tour dates for this year on Friday. The schedule confirmed Raw will not be live on Christmas. WWE issued the following:

WWE® Announces 2023 Holiday Tour Dates

Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an additional 12 live events as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29.

The schedule includes:

Monday, November 20

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Monday Night RAW

Van Andel Arena

Sunday, December 10

State College, Penn.

WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow

Bryce Jordan Center

Tuesday, December 26

New York City

WWE Holiday Tour

Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, December 26

Baltimore

WWE Holiday Tour

CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, December 27

Boston

WWE Holiday Tour

TD Garden

Wednesday, December 27

Detroit

WWE Holiday Tour

Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, December 28

Montreal, Quebec

WWE Holiday Tour

Place Bell

Thursday, December 28

Houston

WWE Holiday Tour

Toyota Center

Friday, December 29

Toronto, Ontario

WWE Holiday Tour

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Friday, December 29

Las Vegas

WWE Holiday Tour

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Saturday, December 30

Los Angeles

WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow

Kia Forum

Monday, January 1

San Diego

Monday Night RAW

Pechanga Arena

