Below is the full video for tonight’s AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. You can click here to join our live coverage at 8pm ET, and you can click here for the full match order revealed for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Zero Hour pre-show will feature six-man action with ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Renee Paquette and RJ City are hosting the show, with appearances by Don Callis, Danhausen, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and many others.

You can watch the video below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW Revolution.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.