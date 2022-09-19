You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Rick Recon, Omar and Boujie.
*Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico with Luther.
*Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir vs. Rebecca Scott.
*The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis.
*Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl.
*Skye Blue vs. Clara Chica Carreras.
*Private Party vs. Dangerkid and Aidden Agro.
*Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan.