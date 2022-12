You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds.

*Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo.

*Nick Comorato vs, Hagane Shinno.

*Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne.

*Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur.

*Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory.

*Top Flight vs. The Outrunners.

*Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico.

*The Embassy vs. Facade & Dan Adams & Star Rider.