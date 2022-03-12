– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL saw Xia Li defeat Shotzi.

Li has been backstage at recent SmackDown tapings but for some unknown reason she has not been used on TV besides the February 25 win over Natalya. PWInsider adds that Li has not been out of action due to any kind of injury.

– The dark main event after last night’s SmackDown on FOX in Birmingham saw Drew McIntyre defeat Austin Theory. McIntyre got the pin after a Claymore Kick.

