WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was said to be very hands-on with Friday’s SmackDown, including with the show-closing brawl between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The brawl was pre-taped and inserted into the end of the broadcast, according to PWInsider.

McMahon being hands-on throughout the day led to a number of segments changing and being shifted around. We noted before how WWE previously announced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks for the show, but early afternoon on Friday it was changed to Vega and Carmella vs. Banks and Naomi in a non-title match. SmackDown ended up featuring Banks and Naomi getting the win over Natalya and Shayna Baszler, with the champs watching from ringside.

As noted, it’s believed that Natalya and Baszler will be added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38 to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

