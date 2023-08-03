The opening dark match from tonight’s AEW Dynamite 200 episode from the Yuengling Center in Tampa saw Taya Valkyrie, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeat Kelsey Raegan, Avery Breaux, and Dream Girl Ellie.

The second dark match saw Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeat Cameron Stewart and Luther. The final pre-show dark match had Lee Moriarty going over Dante Casanova.

AEW President Tony Khan then came out and welcomed everyone to the 200th Dynamite. Khan said Dynamite started out on TNT, so here’s the man who claims he is AEW TNT Champion. Christian Cage came out and proceeded to insult the city and the people of Tampa as Luchasaurus and Khan looked on. You can see video below.

