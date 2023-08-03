The August 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers, but it remains to be seen if all four matches will air on Friday’s episode:

* Myles Borne defeated Trey Bearhill

* Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley

* Fallon Henley defeated Izzi Dame

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

