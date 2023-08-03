The August 4 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Engagingly Center in Tampa, Florida. Below are spoilers:

* The Hardys and Keith Lee defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* Swerve Strickland and AR Fox defeated Tyshaun Perez and Jordan Cruz

* Anna Jay defeated Skye Blue

The Parking Lot Brawl with The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta of The Best Friends will also air this week, but is being taped in Jacksonville, not Tampa.

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.