Tuesday’s live post-Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT drew 717,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 1.99% from last week’s 703,000 viewers for the go-home show to The Great American Bash.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The 0.23 rating represents 298,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 0.34% from the 297,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.23 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT marks the third straight week the show has drawn more than 700,000 viewers, which has not happened in more than two years. This is also the fourth straight week NXT has drawn a key demo rating of 0.20 or higher, which has not happened in more than two years. Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest key demo rating since the show moved to Tuesday nights, tied with last week’s show, the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20 of this year, and the April 20, 2022 episode. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.99% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10.48% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 53.33% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tuesday’s live post-Great American Bash edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from The Great American Bash, Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, The Schism interrogation segment, and Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe. The main event ended up being NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo teaming with mystery partner Santos Escobar to defeat Gallus.

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 1 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Great American Bash episode)

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

