What Vince McMahon Reportedly Said About Making New Stars

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is apparently focused on making new stars for the company.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince recently commented that since WrestleMania 36 season has passed, and now that they have several top talents out of action due to COVID-19 and other reasons, that this is the time where the company has to make new stars.

Regardless of what we are getting from WWE creative these days, it’s notable that Vince did make these comments. It remains to be seen if WWE will succeed in creating legitimate stars for the future, but there have been several mid-card pushes on RAW and SmackDown as of late, and several call-ups from WWE NXT, which shows that they are trying.

WWE has a few notable Superstars who have taken time off due to coronavirus concerns, such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is no word yet on when they will decide to return but the pandemic continues with several wrestlers taking a few weeks off at a time, as we’ve seen with WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, Daniel Bryan, and others.

