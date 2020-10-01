As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox is currently out of action with a torn ACL, her third since 2017. She underwent surgery earlier this week, but there’s been no official announcement on a timeframe for her return.

The storyline reason for Nox’s knee injury is a recent backstage attack by Candice LeRae, but it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Nox actually suffered the injury while doing rehab.

It’s possible that the ACL “just popped” due to Nox’s last torn ACL not healing the right way. WWE trainers didn’t expect to find anything significant and didn’t expect the injury to be serious until Nox’s MRI results came back, which confirmed the tear and the need for surgery.

Nox is expected to be out of action for at least 6-9 months, but possibly longer.

This latest injury to the 25 year old Nox is said to be especially concerning because it didn’t happen in the ring while she was performing or training, and because she’s had so many at such a young age.

Nox signed with WWE in 2017 and was set to compete in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, but suffered an ACL tear before the matches began. She then competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and was rumored to win, but suffered multiple injuries in the quarterfinals match against Rhea Ripley – a torn ACL, a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, torn ligaments in her ankle, and a busted kneecap. She then returned in June 2019, and has been in action since then, except for a storyline injury late last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Nox’s injury and WWE return.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.