Karl Fredericks reportedly received a WWE tryout this week.

We noted before how Fredericks was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fredericks received a private tryout with company officials.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has offered Fredericks a contract.

Fredericks began wrestling in 2015 but started with NJPW as a Young Lion at the LA Dojo in 2018, and graduated in 2020. He won the Young Lion Cup in 2019. He made headlines back in the summer when his NJPW contract expired on August 1. After taking to Twitter back in June to express frustration over being left out of the G1 Climax, Fredericks confirmed his departure in early August and said there was disappointment in the end of his NJPW chapter, but he is grateful for the four years with the company.

Fredericks’ last NJPW match was in May, but he has worked for a few promotions since then.

