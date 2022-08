NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with Fightful Select and talked about why the company has no future plans for another all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view.

NWA EmPowerrr was held on August 28, 2021 with talent from the NWA, AEW, Impact, ROH, and more. Corgan talked about how it was to have a working relationship with multiple companies, and why we likely won’t see another pay-per-view like that any time soon.

“I love that stuff. Unfortunately not everybody loved it as much. I get it. It’s a business, always, about leverage whether it’s a talent, whether it’s a company and people like to throw their elbows around depending on what’s happening. That’s totally fine. That part doesn’t bother me. I just am not in the position of going and begging and certainly there have been times in the past couple of years where people put me into a position of begging,” Corgan said.

Corgan continued and talked about how he doesn’t like to throw his weight around when it comes to partnerships.

“I’m gonna try to say this without sounding like I’m cutting a promo, but when I’m the most famous person in the room, it’s a little of funny that I’m supposed to grovel. I don’t think like that. Because I’m not a person who throws my weight around, I don’t necessarily need people to throw their weight around with me. I like to think of us as partners in a particular moment until we find good partnership. So when I feel that people have been good partners, like Scott D’Amore, who’s been a good partner recently, I love it. I’m more than happy to bend over backwards to try to get Scott what he would need from our end of the street and hopefully he can do the same. Unfortunately, that’s not always been the case with everybody and that’s totally fine. Again, I don’t have a problem with adversity. But it does get a little weird sometimes when it’s this ‘who’s got the bigger dog on the block’ type of stuff. I just don’t see business that way. I think, ultimately, you want to make the best show for the fans,” he said.

