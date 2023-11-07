Will Ospreay reflects on his experience at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium.

The Aerial Assassin defeated Chris Jericho at the marquee event in one of the featured bouts, a matchup that he has said countless times he will never forget. Ospreay was asked about All In during a recent interview with Comicbook, where he admitted that going in he was quite nervous.

Oh man, I was scared. I just remember feeling like I’ve done it now. The maximum I’ve ever performed in front of was 40,000 at [NJPW] Wrestle Kingdom. This was twice as many. I was worried that my stuff was going to get lost, or not as big of a reaction as what it could get. Maybe I’m not the guy that they really want in this position. Maybe it should have gone to someone else. That’s all going through my mind. The moment the music was playing, just that bit of the piano, I could just feel my heart coming out of my chest. So flipping scared. Family’s here. Everyone is here just wanting to just enjoy wrestling in England, wrestling of this caliber and stage.

Ospreay later states that having that match with Jericho and hearing the roar of the crowd made it the coolest thing he’s ever done in his career.

Going out and hearing people sing my song… man. I literally heard people screaming it and then pointing up to the sky and when the fireworks were going off. Just watching it, it felt like two minutes. It felt like everything was going in slow motion.Then to get in the ring and the bell rung and then just 80,000 people do the olé! chants. Oh man, it was just the coolest thing. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done.

Reports recent surfaced indicating that WWE has an interest in signing Ospreay once he becomes an official free agent. He is set to defend his IWGP U.S./U.K. Championship at WrestleKingdom 18 in a triple-threat against David Finlay and Jon Moxley.