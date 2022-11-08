NJPW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on WWE’s Seth Rollins and Ricochet, and how he hopes to face both men at some point in the future. Check out the United Empire leader’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he has a list of opponents he has yet to face:

“I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the real problem is how many wrestlers have the confidence to beat me, who is at the peak of my life. It is important that a player who is worthy of me comes forward. That’s right.”

Wanting a showdown with Seth Rollins and a rematch against Ricochet:

“I’ve mentioned Seth Rollins’ name many times, and I’ve been approached by them, so I have a lot to think about. Also, considering my history, I think it would be a dream come true to fight Ricochet one more time. I think we’ve both become completely different wrestlers from when we fought in the past. I think we’re at a turning point right now, and in the past I’ve talked with people from WWE about how it would be great if we could have a dream match in the future that transcends the boundaries of the organization. I don’t think it’s impossible, and I always want to test my own true ability.”

On Naomichi Marufuji being a major influence to him:

“I have the same respect for wrestlers I face in the ring, regardless of which group they belong to. It’s not an exaggeration to say that I’ve been influenced the most by [Naomichi] Marufuji. I want to fight him.”