AEW star and winner of the 2023 Owen Tournament Willow Nightingale recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro wrestling topics, which included her reflecting on her showdown with Mercedes Moné from earlier this year, a match that saw Willow defeat the CEO to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls being approached to compete in the tournament in Japan:

I had been approached about doing the tournament and the new title that was being introduced. I have been a New Japan fan, and being able to see women start getting integrated into it more, I was like, ‘that would be really cool if I would be considered for something like that.’ Then, when the opportunity was presented to me, ‘Yes, please. Let’s get this approved and make it happen.’ When I saw who was in the tournament, it was only four people, so they were very selective about who they are considering having be a part of it, so it was a huge honor there. To see which performers were part of it, it was a moment where, ‘Okay, I’m a player now. I’m one of those people.’ Not so much the underdog and rookie outlook, I’m a legitimate competitor at this point. Obviously, went on, won the title. I’m in here now, going to Japan, I’d love to continue to work with them as much as possible. It does seem like the door is open for me to return even after I lost to Giulia. Fingers crossed for a fun and exciting future for New Japan and New Japan Strong.

On an audible being called for her to win the title once Mercedes got injured in their match:

Wrestling is very competitive and everyone wants to win, but I take my opponent’s safety into consideration. My first thought was, ‘I just want everyone to be okay.’ I do extend the most wonderful well wishes to Mercedes. At a time like that, that’s the business, that’s the fight, that’s how it goes. At the end of that day, I was the person who walked out and had my arm raised in the air. I do what a champion does; I thank the fans, I celebrate, I have a great night, I get to my hotel, hug the title close to me, and let that sink in for what it is. Every match you go into, as your confidence grows, you have to think, ‘I’m walking away from this, I’m trying to win, I’m going to be the winner.’ That’s how it unfolded.

Talks going on to defend the title at NJPW Independence Day against Giulia:

That was a quickly planned thing, and it’s hard to do that anytime you’re heading over to Japan to wrestle because you have to worry about visas and getting all that stuff crossed, which fortunately, we were able to do. Even more what comes to mind is the fact that all this was happening in the middle of the Owen Hart tournament. I had won my first round against Nyla (Rose), and then I pretty much got home, had to pack up my stuff and get ready to sit on a plane for 14 hours and figure out a different way to refocus my attention from winning the Owen Hart tournament to defending this title. As much as I love AEW and my heart is into putting my best performances there, going to Japan and wrestling there…those fans and working with the wrestlers there, the perspective is a little different. It was refreshing and reinvigorating two-day trip that I feel I really did need. While I was proud of the match I had with Giulia, I didn’t walk away with the championship, but I feel proud of what I did and I feel it was necessary for me to experience that.

