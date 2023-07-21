QT Marshall is still riding the high of a segment he pitched for AEW programming.

The company star recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss the moment Anthony Bowens told Harley Cameron that he was gay from the June 23rd edition of Rampage. Cameron had been coming on to Bowens before the former tag champion told her that he was gay, a moment that popped the live crowd in Chicago and had everyone cheering “He’s Gay.”

Marshall tells Jericho that he had reached out to Bowens about doing the segment because he thought it would go over well with it being Pride month.

If it was a terrible segment, I would have blamed it on someone else. I texted Bowens and said, ‘I have an idea. With it being Pride month, you’re obviously someone that talks about this, you have the YouTube channel, is there a way with [Harley’s] character being naive that you say this in the ring.’ ‘I’d love to.’ ‘Okay, if you don’t want to do it, delete this text message. If you’re okay with it, I think it can be really special.’ I thought the crowd would pop. I didn’t think the whole arena would chant ‘he is gay’ in a positive way.

Marshall is incredibly proud at how the angle was received and reveals that the segment has surpassed five million views on Twitter.

I told Billy (Gunn) and was like, ‘How do we do it? How do we set it up?’ ‘You need to stay in the back, have her come out by herself because if you’re out there, they’re just going to chant QT sucks and no one is going to see the whole thing.’ I was overly joyed with how it came out. The Twitter video, I texted Tony (Khan) the next day, ‘We’re almost up to five million views on this thing. Next week, we need to show this again. Don’t share our part, show him.’ We took a chance.

As noted, the moment went viral on Twitter and saw Bowens get showered with support from the pro wrestling community. He has since released his own comments about the moment, which you can check out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)