Pro-wrestling star and frequent AEW competitor Willow Nightingale was set to make her debut for TJPW (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling) at the promotion’s July 9th event, but unfortunately that is no longer the case.

TJPW announced that there were issues with Nightingale’s visa, and she will no longer be competing at the event. Their full statement reads, “Unfortunately, Willow Nightingale will be unable to be at #tjpwSSP22 on July 9 due to visa processes taking more time than expected. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to her appearance and will do our best to have her come to #tjpw in the near future.”

Nightingale responded to the post writing, “I was looking forward to debuting with @tjpw2013 this coming weekend, but sometimes things don’t go as planned Hopefully once my visa situation gets settled, I will be able to finally wrestle for TJPW. Please still watch Summer Sun Princess & I will keep studying my Japanese.”

You can see the exchange below.

Unfortunately, Willow Nightingale will be unable to be at #tjpwSSP22 on July 9 due to visa processes taking more time than expected. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to her appearance and will do our best to have her come to #tjpw in the near future. — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 4, 2022