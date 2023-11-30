The first match for AEW Rampage has been officially announced.
In action will be Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and former AEW women’s champion will be taking on Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander in trios action.
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | @tntdrama #TheOutcasts’ @Saraya & @Realrubysoho team up with @annajay___ to face @shidahikaru, @skyebyee and @callmekrisstat!
Don’t miss Friday Night Rampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/691RBLbW09
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2023
