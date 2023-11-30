Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling, officially joining at AEW Full Gear 2023. He will honor his commitments with NJPW before transitioning to AEW in preparation for AEW Revolution in 2024, as he mentioned in his promo.

Pwinsider reports that Impact Wrestling had been in the running for Ospreay, and sources noted they gave him a “fantastic, massive offer,” with one source noting it was likely the largest offer to a single star since Anthem took over ownership of the promotion years ago.

The source said it was a “seven-figure level offer.” The report added that several stars assumed he was coming in after Bound for Glory weekend because he enjoyed it so much.