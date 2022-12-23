The legendary Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) was not attacked and robbed today.

Dutch took to Twitter earlier today and tweeted about being attacked on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.

“Walking down the street in Nashville today thinking about what a great country the USA is. I thought how lucky I am. Then somebody threw a rock, hit me in the head and I got robbed. Now I’m at the ER with a concussion. Where’s @JamesStormBrand when I need him?,” he wrote.

The tweet led to concern and well wishes from fans and colleagues. However, Mantell returned to Twitter several hours later and had to clarify that he was just joking with the first tweet.

“I made a tweet earlier that said I got robbed on the streets in Nashville and went to the ER. It was a JOKE. I apologize for those that took it as legit. I appreciate all the msgs asking if I’m OK. I am. Humbled by the concern guys,” he later wrote.

Dutch continues to host his “Story Time with Dutch Mantell” show on YouTube these days. You can see his full tweets below:

