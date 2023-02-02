WWE Legend Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68.

The passing was announced on Twitter today by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan, but there’s no word yet on Poffo’s cause of death. He just celebrated a birthday on December 28.

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny,” Duggan wrote.

Poffo, who had been living in Ecuador for a few years now, was just in New Jersey several days ago for a virtual autograph signing.

Poffo began wrestling back in 1974, and was known to fans at The Genius or Leaping Lanny. He was the younger brother to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, and son to WCW Hall of Famer Angelo Poffo. Poffo had runs with the AWA, the NWA, WWE, Mid-South Wrestling, and WCW, among others.

Below is the full tweet from Duggan:

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 2, 2023

