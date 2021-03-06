“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

This week’s edition of WWE 205 Live goes down via the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for this week’s purple brand program are two matches, as tag-team action will take place with August Grey & Jake Atlas teaming up to take on the duo of Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari, while in the main event, Mansoor puts his undefeated record on-the-line against Curt Stallion.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, March 5, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (3/5/2021)

The usual weekly signature open kicks off this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live and then we shoot live inside the CWC in Orlando, FL. where Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the program on commentary.

Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. August Grey & Jake Atlas

From there, we head down to ringside for our first of two scheduled matches for tonight’s show, as the established duo of “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their way down to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

Also making their way to the squared circle for opening match action on this week’s purple brand program are the team of August Grey and Jake Atlas.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first of two matches. Kicking things off for their respective teams will be Grey and Daivari. It doesn’t take long, however, for Daivari to change his mind and tag right out, bringing Nese in within seconds after Grey gained the offensive upper-hand coming out of the gate.

As the action continues, we see Atlas tag in and keep the offensive momentum on the side of the babyface duo. This doesn’t last too long though, as Nese ends up faking a knee injury, which allowed Daivari to bring Atlas down behind the referee’s back. Just like that, the heel tandem are in the offensive driver’s seats after utilizing some veteran tactics.

Nese and Daivari start doing some other veteran tag-team tactics, such as utilizing quick tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times on the weakened Atlas. Finally, Atlas fires up and blasts “The Persian Lion” with a knuckle sandwich to the grill. Nese is in now, and he runs over and knocks Grey off the ring apron so that Atlas has nobody to tag.

Moments later, with Grey recovered and back on the apron, Atlas finally makes it to his corner and gets the tag, bringing his much fresher tag-team partner in the ring as the legal man. Grey takes the hot tag and is all over the place like a man possessed, hitting and taking out any-and-everything that moves. This leads to the finish of the bout, which sees Grey hit his So Much Prettier finisher on Nese for the victory.

Winners: August Grey & Jake Atlas

Josiah Williams Interviews Curt Stallion & Mansoor Go Over Tag-Team Names

In between our opening match and the main event of the evening, we get a quick commercial break, followed by an “earlier today” segment with the two participants who will be competing in our featured bout on this week’s show.

We see Josiah Williams, who is joined by Curt Stallion and Mansoor. The two talk about their victory on last week’s 205 Live and how they need to come up with a team name in case they work as a duo in the future. Stallion suggests the name “Curt-Soor,” while Mansoor claims “Man-Stallion” would be a better fit.

Eventually they talk about their individual careers and things get a little tense as Stallion points out the fact that Mansoor may be undefeated, but he has never faced off against him. Williams ends up leaving and the two end up agreeing to a match. This, of course, led to tonight’s main event between the two — which is up next.

The Bollywood Boyz With A Message For Ever-Rise

We see one-half of the four-man make-shift unit known as “Bolly-Rise,” as the duo of The Bollywood Boyz — Samir and Sunil Singh — are shown.

The two talk about how Ever-Rise — Matt Martel & Chase Parker — have forgot that they are a team and have a truce, and that they should have called them before getting attacked earlier this week on WWE NXT.

Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

We finally get to our featured bout of the evening, as we return inside the CWC in Orlando, FL. where we head back down to ringside as Joseph and McGuinness get us ready for our second of two scheduled matches.

On that note, we hear the familiar entrance music of the 40-0 rising contender Mansoor, as he makes his way down to the ring. As he settles inside the squared circle, his music fades down.

Now the theme music of Curt Stallion plays and another rising contender on the scene makes his way down to the ring, ready to try and break the undefeated streak of Mansoor here on WWE 205 Live.

The bell sounds and our main event is now officially underway. The two exchange holds and reversals coming out of the gate, and then we see Stallion beginning to take control of the action.

As the match develops a bit, we have a scary moment a few minutes into the action as Stallion appeared to have slipped a bit when executing a drop kick to the seated Mansoor. It appeared that a catastrophe was just barely avoided there.

We start to see Mansoor showing signs of life now, as he begins fighting his way back into competitive form in this main event match-up. With Mansoor firing up, we see both guys charge at each other, only to crash in the middle after colliding with a ton of force in the middle of the ring. Both men are down.

As both men slowly get back to their feet, we see Stallion stomp on the toes of Mansoor before blasting him with a DDT that planted him face-first into the bottom turnbuckle. He goes for the cover, however Mansoor is still able to kick out.

Back up and starting to fight his way back into the contest again, Mansoor gets the double-underhooks on Stallion’s arms and hoists him up for a double-underhook suplex. He goes for the pin afterwards, however it is now Stallion who is refusing to be put away, kicking out at two-and-a-half.

Stallion hits a headbutt, resulting in Mansoor tumbling out to the floor at ringside. Stallion heads to the top-rope and looks for a splash, however Mansoor gets the knees up. Now Mansoor heads to the top-rope, but he takes too long, so Stallion blasts him with another headbutt and follows up with an avalanche reverse Spanish fly, however Mansoor grazes the bottom rope just in time.

Mansoor dodges Stallion in the corner of the ring and counters, connecting with a slingshot neck-breaker. He makes the cover and scores the pin fall victory, keeping his undefeated streak alive as he improves to a perfect 41-0, adding Stallion’s name to the long list of opponents he has defeated inside the squared circle in front of the WWE Universe.

After the match, Mansoor celebrates as his music plays. Stallion recovers and gets back to his feet. The two close in on each other and end up shaking hands in a sign of respect. There is still a chance for Curt-Soor or Man-Stallion to fight as a team another day!

This week’s edition of WWE 205 Live goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us here for live results coverage of the show.

Winner: Mansoor

