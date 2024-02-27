The passing of pro wrestling legend Ole Anderson was acknowledged on WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

During Monday night’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth show from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., Ole Anderson’s passing was mentioned as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are shown on camera at the commentary desk.

The two mentioned his time in the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and the Four Horsemen before heading to a commercial break.

Subsequently, WWE.com released the following regarding the passing of Ole Anderson:

Ole Anderson passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away.



A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Ole’s hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor helped define the group as one of the greatest stables in sports-entertainment history.



Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne, Anderson was a prolific and decorated tag team wrestler, most famously alongside Arn Anderson in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew.



When the duo then joined forces with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and manager J.J. Dillon, they established the iconic stable known as The Four Horsemen.



During their legendary run, The Four Horsemen feuded with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, The Rock ‘N Roll Express, The Road Warriors, and many more. The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed.



WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans.