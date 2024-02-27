– WWE ran a graphic coming out of a commercial on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw touting the fact that the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event from Australia this past Saturday was the “highest-attended and most-watched Elimination Chamber show in WWE history.”

– Another noteworthy item coming out of the post-Chamber episode of WWE Raw this week at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. is Drew McIntyre taking even more shots at CM Punk. After taking the spot originally designated for Punk by winning the Chamber to earn a title shot at WrestleMania XL, “The Scottish Warrior” cut a promo during the show mentioning how he burst his eardrum during the bout, and was told by a doctor how he might not be able to make it to WrestleMania XL as a result. He claimed he asked the doctor if he looked like CM Punk and said nothing is stopping him from making it to WrestleMania. He then sat down in the cross-legged position ala Punk and further taunted “The Best in the World.” WWE posted side-by-side photos of McIntyre and Punk in the seated position after the segment aired on social media.

– Speaking of social media, Michael Cole dusted off his X account for a rare post on Monday, sharing a photo of Pat McAfee apparently apologizing to GUNTHER for dancing along to “Main Event” Jey Uso’s entrance during their title showdown last week on Raw. This was shown during the broadcast and joked about between the two on commentary.

– Finally, “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, surfaced on social media on Monday night to share a photo of himself along with a caption that reads, “Handling business … for The Bloodline.” Make of that what you will.