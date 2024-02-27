The full roster list for the WWE 2K24 Season Pass has been announced.
On Monday evening, 2K announced via social media the full DLC roster list, which includes such names as CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee and many others.
Check out the complete schedule for the Season Pass DLC for WWE 2K24 below.
WWE 2K24 Season Pass Release Schedule
DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15th
– CM Punk
– Bubba Ray Dudley
– D-Von Dudley
– Sandman
– Terry Funk
MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card, Superstar Cards
DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26
– Post Malone
– Sensational Sherri
– Mosh
– Thrasher
– Honky Tonk Man
– Jimmy Hart (Manager)
MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards
DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24
– Pat McAfee
– Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info!
– MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards, Superstar Cards
DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep 20
– Jade Cargill
– Nia Jax
– Michelle McCool
– Carlito
– Kairi Sane
– Lyra Valkyria
– Dragon Lee
– MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards
DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov 13
– Diamond Dallas Page
– Iron Sheik
– Mr. Perfect
– Great Muta
– Lex Luger
– MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards
BREAKING: The #WWE2K24 Season Pass includes @CMPunk, @PatMcAfeeShow, @PostMalone, @Jade_Cargill and more!
Preorder #WWE2K24 NOW at https://t.co/fGPZJXvWw3@WWEGames pic.twitter.com/2KxHlbz7y5
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024