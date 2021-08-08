WWE Network and Peacock have added a new interview series courtesy of PROGRESS Wrestling.
It’s hosted by Hustle Malone. This is the first episode of this new program, which features UK legend Doug Williams
The special runs for about an hour long where Doug discusses his thoughts on the United Kingdom scene, his breaking into the industry, and more. Here is the synopsis:
“Hustle Malone interviews with British sports-entertainment royalty as he sits down with Doug Williams for in-depth discussions about the state of PROGRESS and Williams’ decades-long career. The stars of PROGRESS sound off on the impact Williams has had on their careers.”