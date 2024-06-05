Goods news for the WWE Universe.

2K games has released the latest patch update (version 1.09) for WWE 2K24 and a new arena is now available for gamers to use. That arena is the WrestleMania XL venue, which hosted this year’s Showcase of the Immortals and featured Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

WrestleMania XL took place from Lincoln, Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out a look at the arena below.

#WWE2K24 #WrestleMania Arena Patch (1.09) is LIVE! ⭐ Added the WrestleMania XL Arena*

Includes Day ☀️and Night versions

⭐ Several stability issues have been addressed *Available as part of the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition and Pack. pic.twitter.com/Za0CZpXqpo — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) June 5, 2024