WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is reportedly making big bucks on the Cameo video-messaging website.

A new report from US-Bookies.com shows estimated Cameo earnings for several pro wrestlers. The data was compiled from Cameo.com, as of November 17. To estimate the overall earnings on the platform, US-Bookies multiplied the price per Cameo by the number of ratings. A rating can be only be given once a video has been provided by the requested figure, and prices are for personal requests only.

The top 10 list of WWE Hall of Famers, WWE Superstars, AEW stars and indie wrestlers looks like this:

1. Mick Foley with $512,493 – $143 average price with 3,581 ratings

2. Bret Hart with $169,000 – $144 average price with 1,173 ratings

3. Matt Hardy with $81,143 – $106 average price with 768 ratings

4. Darby Allin with $26,414 – $96 average price with 275 ratings

5. Jake Roberts with $25,837 – $96 average price with 269 ratings

6. Ted DiBiase Sr. with $25,261 – $96 average price with 263 ratings

7. Danhausen with $24,973 – $48 average price with 520 ratings

8. The Great Khali with $24,685 – $96 average price with 257 ratings

9. Sammy Guevara with $24,301 – $96 average price with 253 ratings

10. nZo with $15,944 – $192 average price with 83 ratings.

