WWE and One of Their TV Partners Reportedly Still Interested In Daniel Cormier

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing UFC veteran Daniel Cormier to the announce team.

The rumors on WWE having interest in Cormier picked up in 2019, and he’s even confirmed that he had talks with the company. Now that Cormier is retired from MMA action, Dave Meltzer reported on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that WWE still has interest in signing him.

WWE officials aren’t the only ones that want to bring Cormier to the company. FOX also has interest in bringing Cormier to the SmackDown announce team, currently ran by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

It was noted that while WWE and FOX want to bring Cormier in, UFC also wants to keep him around. He’s done some UFC commentary work in the past. Cormier also reportedly has another TV offer that was said to be pretty big, but there’s no word on who that might be with. Meltzer noted that Cormier made good money with UFC, coaches high school wrestling, which is his passion, and has generally set himself up to live a pretty good life after fighting.

The 41 year old Cormier announced his retirement on Saturday night after losing to UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic in the final fight of their trilogy at UFC 252. Cormier had noted before the fight that he planned to retire from the Octagon after this fight with Miocic.

Cormier, who is a noted WWE fan, confirmed to BT Sport in December 2019 that he has had talks with WWE, and was offered a role on the WWE Backstage show that FS1 nixed a few months back due to coronavirus pandemic-related changes. Cormier also revealed that he was in talks to appear at the press conference for Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel last year.

“I’ve talked with the WWE on a number of occasions, they want to work together,” Cormier said in December. “I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my scheduled didn’t work.

“I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FS1]. Obviously, it didn’t work with the new relationship with [UFC and] ESPN. But we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. As a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I’ve got some great opportunities, man. I’m lucky. I’ve got some things outside of the octagon that’s gonna carry me for a long time.”

Cormier will likely make a decision on his next move once he recovers from Saturday’s fight. Stay tuned for updates on his potential pro wrestling future.

