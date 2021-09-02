WWE and ROH have issued statements on the tragic passing of Daffney Unger (Shannon Spruill).

As noted, Daffney passed away at the age of 46 after posting an Instagram Live video on Wednesday night where she was suicidal. Her close friend Lexie Fyfe told TMZ Sports that Daffney had been battling mental issues prior to her death. You can click here for tributes from dozens of wrestlers and promotions, including AEW and Impact Wrestling.

In an update, Daffney’s mother, Jean Tookey Spruill, announced her passing on Facebook and confirmed that the date of her passing was Wednesday night.

“It is with great sadness I have to let you know that my daughter Shannon Spruill… Scream Queen Daff, passed away suddenly last night. Absolutely heartbroken,” she wrote.

ROH recalled how Daffney managed CM Punk, Colt Cabana and Ace Steel during the early days of the company, and then made a special appearance in 2018. They issued the following statement on her passing:

ROH Mourns The Passing Of Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Daffney (Shannon Spruill) has died. She was 46. Spruill worked as a wrestler, manager and valet in WCW, ROH, TNA and various independent promotions during a 16-year career that began in 1999. Performing under the name Lucy, Spruill managed The Second City Saints (CM Punk, Colt Cabana and Ace Steel) during the early days of ROH. Spruill made an appearance at Supercard of Honor in 2018 for the finals of the Women of Honor Title Tournament. After Sumie Sakai won the match, Spruill celebrated in the ring with her. ROH extends its deepest condolences to Spruill’s family, friends and fans.

WWE paid tribute to Daffney with a post on Instagram, seen below, and also issued the following statement:

Shannon “Daffney” Spruill passes away WWE is saddened to learn that former WCW star Shannon Spruill, known to sports-entertainment fans as Daffney, passed away at the age of 46. Spruill gained worldwide recognition when she first arrived in WCW in November 1999 as Daffney, aligning herself with David Flair and Crowbar. Shortly after making a name for herself, Daffney made history in May of 2000 when she became only the second woman to hold the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. With her signature scream and ever-changing style, Daffney would go onto become a mainstay of the independent scene for more than two decades. WWE extends its condolences to Spruill’s family, friends and fans.

