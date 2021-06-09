WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has tweeted and deleted his reaction to Lio Rush revealing his retirement from pro wrestling.

As noted, Rush took to social media on Tuesday night and announced his sudden retirement after suffering a shoulder injury during his debut at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. He said he will fulfill his contractual obligations with NJPW once healed, but beyond that he is retiring. He also mentioned how AEW wanted to sign him to a contract, which would’ve had him under contract to two major promotions at once. You can click here for Rush’s full statement.

In an update, Hamilton tweeted his initial reaction to Rush’s announcement and said he might pretend to care if everyone else didn’t have their own responsibilities.

He wrote, “Wow…..unreal…..if we all didn’t have our own lives and families to take care of I just might pretend I give a [swearing face emoji]. (On behalf of the wrestling family and community who work for a living) On to the gym. [eyes roll emoji]”

Hamilton deleted that tweet soon after.

A fan then tweeted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and asked Hamilton where it went.

He responded, “You tell me…..”

It remains to be seen if Hamilton was pressured to delete the tweet, or if he was just having a bad night. There’s also no word on if there was some sort of heat between he and Rush from when Rush was with the company. Fans speculated on Twitter that Hamilton had this reaction because Rush has teased retirement in the past.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a statement on Rush’s retirement from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

You can see Hamilton’s deleted tweet and response to the fan below:

You tell me….. — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) June 9, 2021

