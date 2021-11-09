A big RAW vs. SmackDown match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will do battle with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

This will be the first Lynch vs. Flair singles match since the October 14, 2019 RAW, which saw Lynch pick up the win. Before that, their last pay-per-view title match came at Money In the Bank 2019, where Flair captured the blue brand strap from Lynch.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler)

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

