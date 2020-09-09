– The Championship Finale of The R-Truth Game Show is now available on the WWE Network. We noted before how the finale would feature Carmella vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango, but Drake Maverick joined the finale to team with Carmella.

Below is a sneak peek with Truth testing the contestants’ entrance theme knowledge:

– WWE announcer Vic Joseph will be Corey Graves’ special guest for the “After The Bell” podcast this week.

WWE issued the following announcement on this week’s episode:

Vic Joseph joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell You’ve seen and heard him on WWE NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and Monday Night Raw, but how well do you really know Vic Joseph? This week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, you’ll get to know how this former Cleveland Browns broadcaster’s life was changed forever by none other than Johnny Gargano, his unique affinity for WWE road trips (and the accompanying snack prep) and much more. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday and is available wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

