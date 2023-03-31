WWE has announced the full digital/Peacock programming line-up for WrestleMania 39 Weekend. Be sure to join us here on the site throughout the weekend for the latest updates and happenings.

Below is the line-up announced today:

WrestleMania and NXT Stand and Deliver, WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Shows and so much more slated for WrestleMania Weekend

Get set for WrestleMania with a loaded weekend slate of WWE programming on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Friday:

The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In what promises to be an extremely emotional ceremony, Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, and the late Andy Kaufman become immortalized when they are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. In addition, the great Tim White will be posthumously awarded the 2023 Warrior Award. Don’t miss the WWE Hall of Fame, immediately after SmackDown on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere.

Saturday:

“La Previa” Spanish WrestleMania pre-show

At 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Celtic Warrior Workout with Sheamus and The Miz

Get pumped for The Show of Shows as The Celtic Warrior hits the gym with The Miz to see how The A-Lister is training and preparing to host the highly anticipated two-night WrestleMania Premium Live Event! Tune in at 11 a.m. ET /8 a.m. PT, exclusively on TikTok.

NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff

NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, featuring a panel of experts ahead of the day’s action to come.

NXT Stand & Deliver

Get ready for NXT’s biggest show of the year as Bron Breakker defends the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the youngest main event in NXT history, five Superstars attempt to dethrone Roxanne Perez as NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller battle in an Unsanctioned Match, and much more at NXT Stand & Deliver. The show begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Best of WrestleMania

Watch a next-level collection of the greatest matchups from The Grandest Stage of Them All, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Ultimate WrestleMania Matches

Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide book the Ultimate WrestleMania using only past WrestleMania matches. Each host has a wildcard where they can change one competitor in each match. The switch has to make sense based on the build to the matchup. For example, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34: A host can swap Roman Reigns for The King of Strong Style since The Head of the Table was the last man eliminated in the Royal Rumble. Don’t miss Ultimate WrestleMania at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff Show

3WrestleMania Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including an incredible expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

WrestleMania Saturday

Don’t miss all the action of WrestleMania Saturday, including United States Champion Austin Theory against John Cena, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair against Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin” Rollins against Logan Paul and so much more. WrestleMania Saturday streams LIVE at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WrestleMania Saturday Post-Show Press Conference

A special WrestleMania Saturday Press Conference will take place immediately following the Premium Live Event. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. In addition, it will be available on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.

Sunday:

WrestleMania edition of WWE’s The Bump – Part 1

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 10 a.m ET/7 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all the action of WrestleMania Saturday.

Bianca Belair: Get Ready with Me

At 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT exclusively on TikTok, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will highlight her makeup and hair routine, talk about how she gets camera-ready for WrestleMania, cover her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar, address her feelings on her title showdown against Asuka during WrestleMania Sunday, and more!

Best of WrestleMania

Gear up for WrestleMania Sunday with an explosive marathon of some of the best showdowns in the history of The Show of Shows, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Ultimate WrestleMania Matches

The second Ultimate WrestleMania of the weekend will feature Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide with special guest commissioner Liv Morgan. They will start with a 10-Round Draft, and the hosts have to build that card based on the Superstars who are drafted. Don’t miss Ultimate WrestleMania sponsored by Xfinity at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff Show

The WrestleMania Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms and includes expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

WrestleMania Sunday

Don’t miss all the action of WrestleMania Sunday, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair against Asuka, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match, Edge against Finn Bálor in a Hell in a Cell Match and so much more, streaming LIVE at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WrestleMania Sunday Post-Show Press Conference

A special WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference will take place immediately following the Premium Live Event. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. In addition, it will be available on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.

Monday:

WrestleMania edition of WWE’s The Bump – Part 2

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 10 a.m ET/7 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all the action of WrestleMania Sunday.