– This was confirmed in today’s WrestleMania 39 set reveal video, but PWInsider previously reported that the Hell In a Cell structure brought to Los Angeles for “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the cage with the classic black color, not the red version that has been used in recent years. Hell In a Cell will take place on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

– 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face his son Dominik Mysterio on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Word is that there was a pitch to have Legado del Fantasma and The Judgment Day to get involved in the match at some point, but there’s no word yet on if they are going in that direction.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.