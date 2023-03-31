– Randy Orton has arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend, according to PWInsider. We noted before how WWE was bringing Orton to Los Angeles this weekend, but it wasn’t clear if he will be appearing, or if he’s just in town for the Hall of Fame.

Orton being booked for WrestleMania Weekend comes one week after it was reported how there had been some internal rumblings on Orton within WWE this month. This was interesting as there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for a while. The Viper has been on the shelf since May 2022 with back problems.

– Former WWE Superstar Gangrel is also in town for WrestleMania 39 Weekend. He appeared at Thursday’s CCW TV tapings in Anaheim, CA. We noted before how WWE was bringing Gangrel to Los Angeles this week for WrestleMania 39, perhaps for an altercation with Damian Priest during the Night 2 Hell In a Cell match between “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This also adds to the rumors on Edge working the match as Brood Edge to even the odds against The Demon.

– It’s interesting to note that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has been at the WWE hotel in Los Angeles this week. While there have been rumors on a possible WWE return this year, Cardona is likely just there to support his wife Chelsea Green, who will make her WrestleMania debut on Night 2 in the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way, teaming with Sonya Deville to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, plus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

