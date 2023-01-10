Johnny Gargano is currently on the shelf with a shoulder injury.

WWE announced during tonight’s RAW that Gargano is not medically cleared to compete as he is dealing with a sprain of the AC joint, essentially a minor separated shoulder. No timetable for Gargano’s return to the ring was announced, but Candice LeRae noted in a backstage interview that they are working with doctors and the goal is to get him back to 100%.

Gargano has not wrestled since teaming with Dexter Lumis for a win over Baron Corbin and The Miz at the December 30 WWE live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gargano took to Twitter during RAW and confirmed that he suffered the shoulder injury in Toronto that night.

“I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I’m going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!,” Gargano wrote.

Gargano mentioned a possible spot in the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, and that could happen. The typical recovery time for a minor AC sprain is 2-6 weeks.

