WWE has announced the name and the tickets on-sale date for the big Premium Live Event to be held in Cardiff, Wales this summer.

WWE Clash at The Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Tickets for Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. A pre-sale will begin on May 18, and you can click here to sign-up to be notified of the pre-sale.

The WWE website lists a 7pm start time for Clash at The Castle, which is likely the local start time. This would mean the event airs live on Peacock and the WWE Network at 2pm ET that same Saturday.

Drew McIntyre appeared at today’s WWE live event in London, England and first announced the name of the event.

“The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get,” Drew told the crowd at the O2 Arena in London.

WWE Clash at The Castle will be WWE’s first major stadium event to be held in the UK in more than 30 years.

Stay tuned for updates as WWE announces more details on Clash at The Castle in the coming weeks. You can see the new logo below:

BREAKING: WWE Clash at the Castle takes place LIVE from @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, and tickets will be available Friday, May 20! #WWECastle @visitwales Details 🇬🇧 https://t.co/H3kwCjTZ4d Register for May 18 presale 🎟 https://t.co/O0q3o1ZPj4 pic.twitter.com/QeWMsdb8G3 — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2022

Drew McIntyre has just announced the name of the UK PPV via a video package. WWE Clash at the Castle. September 3. Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/YPCIRbJunj — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 29, 2022

