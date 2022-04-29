Thanks to Jamal for the following WWE live event results from today’s show at the O2 Arena in London, England:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Shayna Baszler and Natalya
* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus
* Aliyah defeated Shotzi
* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match
Intermission
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Ronda Rousey with a quick cheat. Rousey laid Flair out after the match
* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Drew McIntyre
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.