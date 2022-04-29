Thanks to Jamal for the following WWE live event results from today’s show at the O2 Arena in London, England:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Shayna Baszler and Natalya

* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Ronda Rousey with a quick cheat. Rousey laid Flair out after the match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Drew McIntyre

