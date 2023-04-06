WWE has announced new matches for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was previously announced that new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be on the show to continue celebrating their big title win over The Usos at WrestleMania. New six-man and tag team bouts were also added to the show.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in six-man action

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

