Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guests: Christopher Silvio Esq, Jax Dane, & Bulletproof Troop

Date: 3/31/2023

Your Host: James Walsh

The SVGS are here! Former NWA World CHampion “The Dane Event” Jax Dane and his latest tag team partner Blake “Bulletproof” Troop joined us, with their man Christopher Silvio Esq by their side, to discuss their plans as a tag team and predict NWA US Tag Title victory at NWA 312! This interview is a little crowded with 4 different voices including my own on the line. But, it is fun! Enjoy!

NWA 312 takes place LIVE on PPV on April 7th! Check out www.NWA.com for viewing options!

To listen, visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com!

SVGS:

On pairing Jax Dane & Blake “Bulletproof” Troop up:

Christopher Salvio Esq: “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist like Patrick F Kenny (Simon Diamond) to see that teaming up the “Dane Event”, the greatest Heavyweight Attraction of All Time Jax Dane with “Bulletproof” Troop who drops warheads on everyone’s foreheads, there is literally no one in the National Wrestling Alliance that can measure up to these men physically. Why were we put together? We’re all here for the same reason – To make money. The more money we make, the more money William Patrick Corgan makes which is why the SVGS are together! We’re not the offices favorite. But, we do make them a lot of money!”

On Salvio being suspended by the NWA:

Christopher Salvio Esq: “Yes, I’ve done a lot of introspective soul searching through this process and I feel I’ve learned a lot. I was going to issue an official statement today. But, since I’m on the line with you, I may as well use this platform to do it. My official statement is this. I express my remorse.”

On why Jax Dane picked Bulletproof Troop as a partner:

Jax Dane: “Because he’s raw, unabashed violence! When you’re looking for someone to have your back, you look for the toughest guy in the room – The one guy you don’t want to have to fight! Esq said, “Hey, you need some backup! That garget is getting bigger and bigger!” So, when he suggested Troop, I said, “Why not? I’d rather have him on my side than across the ring from me!””

On the wealth of tag team royalty backstage at the NWA:

Christopher Salvio Esq: “Those guys are a wealth of knowledge. Bobby Fulton of the Fantastics, Ricky Morton of the Rock and Roll Express! REst assured, my two men are going to soak up their knowledge and use it in the ring even better than the Mortons, even better than the Fultons. I have my own personal issues with Mr. Morton – I think he’s scum! But, he was one heck of a wrestler in his hay day and I know Jax in particular listens very closely.”

Bulletproof Troop on which came first, love of wrestling or love of MMA:

Bulletproof Troop: “Well, professional wrestling was absolutely a young Bulletproof Troop’s first love. I grew up watching the Attitude Era seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock, that was definitely my favorite feud of all time. The Monday Night Wars is what I grew up on! And the, I was about 12 years old in the late 1990’s and kayfabe started getting broken up a little bit and it also broke a young Bulletproof Troop’s heart. Around this time is when the UFC started up and got big and it stole my heart for about a decade. But, here I am back full circle and I love professional wrestling. ANd, I’m having the time of my life! I’m also so glad that I have found these men to be under like Chris Silvio Esq to help bring my special brand of violence to professional wrestling! Which has my heart more? Pro wrestling had my heart first and it has it again way more than MMA ever did.”

Bulletproof Troop on learning by being put at the announce table:

Bulletproof Troop: “I did! I actually called 40 to 50 episodes of Championship Wrestling, probably 100 hours of content including 4 NWA Title Changes! So, I’ve already been involved in several NWA title matches, just not in the ring! I also do commentary for MMA and am a commentator on mixed martial arts for the Fubo Sports Network. I believe working at the table has helped me improve and understand all of the combat sports that I’ve called including mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. I love being behind the table! But, there is nothing like being successful inside of that ring!”

Jax Dane on his time as the NWA World Champion:

Jax Dane: “Well, lets get it right, man. I’m still the King of the World! (laughs) I am definitely the most decorated NWA wrestler right now. National Champ, NWA World Champ, NWA Texas Champion, soon to be NWA US Tag Team Champion! That is the best resume anywhere!”

On Billy Corgan’s vision for the NWA versus the other NWA leadership Jax has seen:

Jax Dane: “Billy Corgan signs my checks. Billy Corgan’s vision is the best!”

On if it is tougher now than ever to be a big man in pro wrestling with a smaller roster:

Jax Dane: “I don’t think it is more difficult but it certainly presents different challenges. Once you turn yourself into a pro wrestler, it doesn’t matter the size. It is a little different than fighting where there are weight classes. In pro wrestling, it is open to all comers. The talent seems to be getting a little bit smaller. The skill level is as adequate or even a little bitter than ever – That is for someone else to judge. But, as for me, I like the violenceand the style that I bring, I like the violence that Troop brings, and I like the style that Silvio brings. And, I feel sorry for anybody, big or small, that has to get in the ring with us.”

On challenging for the NWA US Titles at NWA 312:

Jax Dane: “Let me stop you there. We aren’t challengers for the NWA US Tag Team Titles. We are the next NWA US Tag Team Champions! That sounds better!”

Bulletproof Troop: “At NWA 312, we will become NWA US Tag Team Champions and we will turn the Southern Gentlemen’s LIGHTS OUT!”