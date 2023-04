The official Twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial Museum has called out WWE over a promo for Dominik Mysterio’s entrance at WrestleMania 39.

The WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff pre-show included a promo for Mysterio’s prison-themed entrance for the loss to 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio later that night, and the promo featured b-roll footage of Auschwitz, which was a former German concentration camp during World War 2. The promo was narrated by Dominik, discussing his storyline prison stint. An edited version of the promo was aired during Dominik’s actual match entrance, with the Auschwitz image removed. The museum responded to a tweet on WWE using the footage in Dominik’s entrance, and included a clip.

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz,” they wrote.

WWE and Mysterio have not addressed the use of the footage as of this writing.

