WWE’s Chelsea Green was hospitalized this week with a severe stomach bug and distended gall bladder.

Green took to Twitter just days after making her WrestleMania debut and posted a photo from the hospital, noting that she had to be admitted after a trip to the Emergency Room.

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard [squinting face emoji] [tropical drink emoji]… turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.),” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on how much ring time Green will miss. She did not appear on Monday’s RAW.

