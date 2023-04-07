MLW has announced a new women’s matchup for Battle Riot V.

Brittany Blake will be taking on B3CCA in singles-action at the event, which takes place this Saturday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the participants in the Battle Riot matchup, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Featherweights will throw down in Philly as top ranked Brittany Blake and B3CCA battle to get into title contention.

Baltimore’s Blake, one of the most tenured wrestlers in the featherweight division, will be tested as she grapples with the “International Pop Star” B3CCA. B3CCA, who made her MLW debut recently, has been quickly climbing the rankings.

Who will emerge and be one step closer to a title match?

See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!

THE CARD:

Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page (with Raven)

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship

Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

National Openweight Championship Triple Threat:

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack

World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match:

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. Second Gear Crew

Billie Starkz vs. Mandy León

World Middleweight Championship:

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. AKIRA

OPERA CUP 2023: Second Stage

Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Microman

AKIRA

Jay Lion

Midas Black

Delirious

TJ Crawford

Little Guido

Beastman

Ken Broadway

Dr. Cornwallus

Calvin Tankman

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

”Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Jimmy Lloyd

The remaining participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match will be revealed this Saturday night.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Philadelphia (previously named the 2300 Arena, Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.